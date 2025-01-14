Tata Comm gains on partnership with JLR for data-driven cars

Tata Communications informed that the company has strengthened its partnership with JLR to deliver smarter, data-driven connected cars, which are expected to hit the roads in 2026.

Shares of Tata Communications gained 2.82% to Rs 1,677.25 and Tata Motors rallied 2.92% to Rs 772.65 on the BSE.

JLR and Tata Communications collaborate to enhance JLRs connected vehicle ecosystem, revolutionising the driving experience for customers globally through the Tata Communications MOVE platform. This partnership will provide JLRs next-generation software-defined vehicles with seamless connectivity and access to intelligent services, even in the most remote areas across 120 countries.

The company added that leveraging its MOVE platform, JLRs upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. The platform will also enable greater and more secure data exchange between JLR and its customers vehicles, delivering more efficient software over-the-air (SOTA) updates and supporting the rollout of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Every day, JLRs fleet of connected vehicles generates 2.5 terabytes (TB) of data, with an average of half a million electronic control units (ECUs) updated monthly over the past year. By leveraging the Tata Communications MOVE platform, this data exchange will expand, allowing JLR engineers to gain deeper insights, monitor vehicle performance in real-time, and deliver more timely over-the-air updates. This will enhance vehicle maintenance and servicing, reducing costs for both car owners and JLR, it added.

The introduction of Tata Comms MOVE will offer JLR customers: robust wireless communication technologies to track vehicles in even the most challenging environments; more frequent and enhanced over-the-air vehicle software updates for improved diagnostics and performance; customised connections to keep customers and their families connected to preferred applications and vehicle features, anywhere in the world; simplified, hassle-free connectivity plans available through a single provider.

Marco Bijvelds, vice president and global head of Tata Communications MOVE, said: The automotive industry is continually innovating to meet ever-changing customer demands. Last year, our digital fabric enabled seamless connectivity across all JLRs production sites globally. As part of our extended partnership, we're now powering JLRs software-defined vehicle journey worldwide and enabling them to deliver advanced driving features in their cars. The insights derived from the data exchanged through our platform will enable JLR to offer personalised customer experiences, opening doors for new revenue streams.

Mark Brogden, director of Digital Product Platform Off-Board at JLR, said: JLR was the first luxury vehicle manufacturer to introduce dual modem, dual eSIM design for enhanced connectivity with the launch of Defender in 2020. The partnership with Tata Communications is the next step in our software-defined vehicle journey, offering highly secure and cost-effective data connectivity across 120 countries. Starting in 2026 with our next generation of medium-size luxury SUVs, Tata Communications MOVE aims to deliver continuous connected experiences for our clients, offering features and new software updates over-the-air to meet the expectations of our luxury client base.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services.

