Waaree Renewables Technologies has received a letter of award for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work for Solar power plant of 980 MWp /700 MWac on turnkey basis. The value of the order is Rs 990.60 crore.

With this, the unexecuted order book now stands at 2.141 GW.

