Waaree Solar Americas receives order for supply of 599 MW solar modules

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies has received an order on 11 June 2025 for supply of 599 MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

