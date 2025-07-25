Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Housing, Jobs Data; ECB Holds Rates Steady

Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Housing, Jobs Data; ECB Holds Rates Steady

Jul 25 2025
U.S. markets showed divergence as the Dow dipped while NASDAQ and S&P 500 inched higher. European stocks closed mixed after ECB's rate pause.

The Dow stumbled 316.38 points or 0.70% to finish at 44,693.91 while the NASDAQ gained 37.94 points (0.18%) to close at 21,057.96 and the S&P 500 rose 4.44 points (0.07%) to end at 6,363.35.

The Commerce Department said that new home sales in the U.S. rebounded less than expected in June. Also, the Labor Department said U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week.

European stocks closed mixed on Thursday after paring most of their early gains, after the European Central Bank left its interest rate unchanged for the first time in a year. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.24%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.85%, Germany's DAX closed up 0.23% and France's CAC 40 drifted down 0.41%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.26% down.

Crude oil rose after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles declined more than expected last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for September was up $0.87 or 1.33% to $66.12 per barrel.

Gold prices fell amid diminishing the demand for safe-haven assets. Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery fell by $23.10 (0.68%) to $3,371.00 per troy ounce.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

