Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Inches Higher Ahead of Nvidia Earnings; Oil and Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Wall Street Inches Higher Ahead of Nvidia Earnings; Oil and Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks posted modest gains as traders awaited Nvidia's results and key inflation data while energy and tech stocks outperformed and Treasury yields eased.

The Dow rose 147.16 points (0.3%) to 45,565.23, the Nasdaq edged up 45.87 points (0.2%) at 21,590.14 and the S&P 500 crept up 15.46 points (0.2%) to 6,481.40.

Wall Street saw modest gains as investors awaited Nvidias highly anticipated second-quarter earnings, due after market close. Nvidia shares slipped 0.1% while overall trading activity remained cautious. The absence of key U.S. economic data also contributed to subdued moves, with traders looking ahead to a major report later in the week.

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of July which includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation. The report, which is expected to show an uptick in the annual rate of core consumer price growth to 2.9% in July from 2.8% in June, could impact the outlook for interest rates. CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 87.2% chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point at its next monetary policy meeting in September.

Energy stocks turned in a strong performance amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index jumping by 2.1% and the NYSE Arca Oil Index climbing by 1.7%. Computer hardware stocks was considerably strong , as reflected by the 1.3% gain posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index. Software and telecom stocks too saw some strength on the day, while brokerage stocks moved to the downside.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.8%. The major European markets also ended the day mixed while the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1% and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4%.

In the bond market, treasuries moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, dipped by 2 bps to 4.23%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR seen supported in opening trades

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Government extends duty-free imports of cotton by 3 months till Dec 31

Shares of Mangal Electrical Industries list in B Group

Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story