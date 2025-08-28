Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Mangal Electrical Industries list in B Group

Shares of Mangal Electrical Industries list in B Group

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of Mangal Electrical Industries (Scrip Code: 544492) are listed effective 28 August 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 9:23 IST, the pre-open sessionindicative price of the stock was ata discount of 0.36% comparedto its offer price of Rs 561.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

