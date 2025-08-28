Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Newgen Software Technologies rose 1.07% to Rs 905.40 after the company said that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 73.12 crore from a customer for a scanning and digitization project.

The project involves scanning and digitizing pending and disposed judicial and administrative records/files of a state court on a turnkey basis and is to be executed within two years.

The company reported a 54.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.72 crore on a 25.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 320.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Maharashtra

Shilpa Medicare announces new joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story