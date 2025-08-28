Newgen Software rises after securing Rs 73-cr digitization order

Newgen Software Technologies rose 1.07% to Rs 905.40 after the company said that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 73.12 crore from a customer for a scanning and digitization project.The project involves scanning and digitizing pending and disposed judicial and administrative records/files of a state court on a turnkey basis and is to be executed within two years.
The company reported a 54.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.72 crore on a 25.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 320.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.
