Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Laurus Labs Ltd registered volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81093 shares

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 July 2025.

Laurus Labs Ltd registered volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81093 shares. The stock rose 5.78% to Rs.886.45. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd saw volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59535 shares. The stock increased 6.24% to Rs.439.30. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 12.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.05% to Rs.1,179.70. Volumes stood at 4.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 4.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98011 shares. The stock rose 4.53% to Rs.519.40. Volumes stood at 56797 shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 72077 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21965 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.1,845.15. Volumes stood at 64706 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 24,850

Lodha posts 42% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; achieved more than 90% of FY26 business guidance

INR sees mild recovery in opening trades

Gross enrollments in Atal Pension Yojana surpass 8 crore

Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story