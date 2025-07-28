Volumes spurt at Laurus Labs Ltd counter

Laurus Labs Ltd registered volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81093 shares
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 July 2025.
Laurus Labs Ltd registered volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81093 shares. The stock rose 5.78% to Rs.886.45. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd saw volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59535 shares. The stock increased 6.24% to Rs.439.30. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 12.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.05% to Rs.1,179.70. Volumes stood at 4.16 lakh shares in the last session.
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 4.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98011 shares. The stock rose 4.53% to Rs.519.40. Volumes stood at 56797 shares in the last session.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 72077 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21965 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.1,845.15. Volumes stood at 64706 shares in the last session.
