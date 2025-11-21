Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

A strong opening driven by upbeat Nvidia earnings fizzled as profit-taking, rate worries, and mixed labor data dragged major U.S. indexes sharply lower, even as global markets showed broader resilience.The Nasdaq plummeted 486.18 points (2.2%) to 22,078.05, the S&P 500 plunged 103.40 points (1.6%) to 6,538.76 and the Dow slumped 386.51 points (0.8%) to 45,752.26.
The early surge in the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average quickly faded after a strong start fueled by upbeat earnings from Nvidia. Despite initially jumping over 5%, Nvidias stock reversed course to close down 3% as profit-taking and rate uncertainty weighed on sentiment.
Market optimism was dampened by mixed labor data showing strong job growth but a slight uptick in unemployment, complicating the Federal Reserves policy outlook. Expectations for a December rate cut slipped sharply, with the CME Group FedWatch Tool showing just a 39.8% chancedown dramatically from nearly 99% a month earlier.
Computer hardware stocks extended the sharp pullback , dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 8.8%. Gold stocks were substantially weak, as reflected by the 5.4% nosedive by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. Semiconductor stocks too showed a stunning downturn, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging by 4.8% after surging by as much as 3.2%. Networking, oil service and brokerage stocks too came under considerable selling pressure, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.
Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.7% and South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.9%, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and fell by 0.4%. Most European stocks also moved to the upside while the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5%, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2%.
In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher in reaction to the unexpected uptick by the unemployment rate. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.7 basis points to 4.10%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app