Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A strong opening driven by upbeat Nvidia earnings fizzled as profit-taking, rate worries, and mixed labor data dragged major U.S. indexes sharply lower, even as global markets showed broader resilience.

The Nasdaq plummeted 486.18 points (2.2%) to 22,078.05, the S&P 500 plunged 103.40 points (1.6%) to 6,538.76 and the Dow slumped 386.51 points (0.8%) to 45,752.26.

The early surge in the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average quickly faded after a strong start fueled by upbeat earnings from Nvidia. Despite initially jumping over 5%, Nvidias stock reversed course to close down 3% as profit-taking and rate uncertainty weighed on sentiment.

Market optimism was dampened by mixed labor data showing strong job growth but a slight uptick in unemployment, complicating the Federal Reserves policy outlook. Expectations for a December rate cut slipped sharply, with the CME Group FedWatch Tool showing just a 39.8% chancedown dramatically from nearly 99% a month earlier.

Computer hardware stocks extended the sharp pullback , dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 8.8%. Gold stocks were substantially weak, as reflected by the 5.4% nosedive by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. Semiconductor stocks too showed a stunning downturn, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging by 4.8% after surging by as much as 3.2%. Networking, oil service and brokerage stocks too came under considerable selling pressure, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.7% and South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.9%, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and fell by 0.4%. Most European stocks also moved to the upside while the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5%, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2%.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher in reaction to the unexpected uptick by the unemployment rate. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.7 basis points to 4.10%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

EUR/USD off two-week low after stable Eurozone consumer confidence data

IndiGo approves capital investment of USD 820 million in IndiGo IFSC (WoS)

Earkart gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from ALIMCO

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story