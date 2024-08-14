Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.10% to Rs 0.72 croreNet Loss of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 83.10% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.724.26 -83 OPM %-484.72-108.92 -PBDT-3.00-5.74 48 PBT-4.54-6.65 32 NP-4.65-6.65 30
