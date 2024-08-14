Lyons Corporate Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 144.44% to Rs 0.22 croreNet Loss of Lyons Corporate Market reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.09 144 OPM %50.00-11.11 -PBDT-0.05-0.04 -25 PBT-0.05-0.04 -25 NP-0.05-0.04 -25
