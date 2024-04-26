Sales rise 153.43% to Rs 128.11 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 326.88% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 153.43% to Rs 128.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.86% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 321.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

128.1150.55321.42238.937.758.559.837.798.214.4326.5918.216.462.6319.9213.263.970.9313.448.85

