Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 326.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 153.43% to Rs 128.11 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 326.88% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 153.43% to Rs 128.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.86% to Rs 13.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 321.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales128.1150.55 153 321.42238.93 35 OPM %7.758.55 -9.837.79 - PBDT8.214.43 85 26.5918.21 46 PBT6.462.63 146 19.9213.26 50 NP3.970.93 327 13.448.85 52

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

