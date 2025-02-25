Water resource crucial for India's $30 trillion economic growth, says ex NITI Aayog CEO

Water security challenges could significantly impact its ambitious economic growth targets, India G20 Sherpa and Former CEO of NITI Aayog, Mr Amitabh Kant said at FICCIs 10th India Industry Water Conclave and FICCI Water Awards.

Mr Kant highlighted the stark disparity between Indias population and water resources, noting that while the country houses 17% of the global population, it has access to merely 4% of the worlds freshwater resources. This imbalance is further exacerbated by the fact that 75% of Indian households currently lack access to drinking water.

"India's ability to grow from a $4 trillion economy to a $30 trillion economy is fundamentally a function of water," Kant said. "Our capacity to grow in an environmentally sustainable manner and improve citizens' quality of life depends entirely on how we manage this critical resource."

He outlined three key solutions: restoring local water bodies, deploying advanced technology for real-time monitoring, and community-based water management.

Ms Naina Lal Kidwai, Chair, FICCI Water Mission and Past President, FICCI, emphasized the industrys responsibility in sustainable water usage. The industry can and must lead the way in water conservation, focusing on reducing our water footprint through innovative practices," she said.

