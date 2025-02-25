Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with small gains in early afternoon trade, supported by value buying at lower levels after a sharp decline over the last five trading sessions. The Nifty traded above the 22,550 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 214.78 points or 0.29% to 74,669.61. The Nifty 50 index added 27.30 points or 0.11% to 22,578.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,774 shares rose and 1,890 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will remain closed tomorrow, 26th February 2025, in observance of Mahashivratri.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.25% to 13.83. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 22,594.40, at a premium of 16.05 points as compared with the spot at 22,578.35.

Also Read

Here's why Sharda Motor Industries share price rallied 6% on February 25

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 170pts, Nifty flat; broader mkts mixed; Auto stocks lead, metal drags

Smallcap company, Jyoti Structures, bags Rs 389-cr order from Adani Energy

Delhi liquor policy blunder? CAG report points to Rs 2,000 crore loss

Health premium per policy up 73% since Covid-19, total sum assured up 240%

The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 172.7 lakh contracts at the 22,700 strike price. Maximum put OI of 131.4 lakh contracts was seen at 22,600 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.44% to 52,518.10. The index added 0.36% in the past trading session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.99%), Nestle India (up 1.42%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.94%), Dabur India (up 0.9%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.81%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.7%), Britannia Industries (up 0.62%), United Breweries (up 0.33%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.23%), ITC (up 0.09%) added.

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (down 3.42%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 1.97%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 0.85%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jyoti Structures tumbled 2.14%. The company has announced that it has receipt a notification of award from Adani Energy Solutions for a project valued at Rs 398 crore.

Venus Remedies rose 2.14% after the company said it secured exclusive in-licensing rights from UK's Infex Therapeutics to develop and commercialize MET-X in India.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 2.78% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Honasa Consumer.

Torrent Power added 2.36% after its wholly owned subsidiary; Torrent Green Energy has incorporated Torrent Urja 32 for generating electricity from renewable energy.

In addition to TU32, TGEPL has incorporated three more special purpose vehicles (SPVs): Torrent Urja 33, Torrent Urja 34, and Torrent Urja 36, also aimed at generating electricity from renewable sources. These SPVs are wholly owned subsidiaries of TGEPL, which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jyoti Structures bags Rs 398 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions

Jyoti Structures wins transmission project of Rs 389 cr from Adani Energy Solutions

NSE SME HP Telecom India's IPO ends with subscription of 1.86 times

Apollo Pipes acquires additional 0.50% stake in Kisan Mouldings

Zaggle Prepaid rises on inking pact with Honasa Consumer

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story