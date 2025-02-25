Sensex, Nifty trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

The key equity indices traded with small gains in early afternoon trade, supported by value buying at lower levels after a sharp decline over the last five trading sessions. The Nifty traded above the 22,550 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 214.78 points or 0.29% to 74,669.61. The Nifty 50 index added 27.30 points or 0.11% to 22,578.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,774 shares rose and 1,890 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will remain closed tomorrow, 26th February 2025, in observance of Mahashivratri.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 4.25% to 13.83. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 22,594.40, at a premium of 16.05 points as compared with the spot at 22,578.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 172.7 lakh contracts at the 22,700 strike price. Maximum put OI of 131.4 lakh contracts was seen at 22,600 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.44% to 52,518.10. The index added 0.36% in the past trading session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.99%), Nestle India (up 1.42%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.94%), Dabur India (up 0.9%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.81%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.7%), Britannia Industries (up 0.62%), United Breweries (up 0.33%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.23%), ITC (up 0.09%) added.

On the other hand, Varun Beverages (down 3.42%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 1.97%) and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 0.85%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jyoti Structures tumbled 2.14%. The company has announced that it has receipt a notification of award from Adani Energy Solutions for a project valued at Rs 398 crore.

Venus Remedies rose 2.14% after the company said it secured exclusive in-licensing rights from UK's Infex Therapeutics to develop and commercialize MET-X in India.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 2.78% after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Honasa Consumer.

Torrent Power added 2.36% after its wholly owned subsidiary; Torrent Green Energy has incorporated Torrent Urja 32 for generating electricity from renewable energy.

In addition to TU32, TGEPL has incorporated three more special purpose vehicles (SPVs): Torrent Urja 33, Torrent Urja 34, and Torrent Urja 36, also aimed at generating electricity from renewable sources. These SPVs are wholly owned subsidiaries of TGEPL, which is itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Power.

