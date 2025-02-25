Jyoti Structures bags Rs 398 crore order from Adani Energy Solutions

Jyoti Structures has announced the receipt of a notification of award from Adani Energy Solutions for a project valued at Rs 398 crore.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions shed 0.21% to Rs 668.20 on the BSE.

The scope of the project includes the supply of towers, survey, soil investigation, foundations, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of the 765 kV DC Transmission Line 1B from Boisar II to Pune III on a turnkey basis. The project is slated for completion within 18 months from the issuance of the letter of award (LOA).

Jyoti Structures provides turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission.

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

