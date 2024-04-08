We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ind-Swift Ltd, Avro India Ltd, Abans Holdings Ltd and Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2024.

We Win Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 104.78 at 08-Apr-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 70251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4341 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 28.27. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33998 shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 138.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6600 shares in the past one month.

Abans Holdings Ltd added 18.22% to Rs 397.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7174 shares in the past one month.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd jumped 13.92% to Rs 815.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11853 shares in the past one month.

