Websol Energy sizzles on turnaround Q4 numbers

Websol Energy System hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 1476.95 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 48.3 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 58.6 crore in Q4 March 2024.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 173 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 24.9 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA stood at Rs 79.5 crore in Q4 FY25 as against negative EBITDA of Rs 0.71 crore in Q4 FY24. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 65.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 36.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, the company's net profit jumped 16.1% while revenue from operations increased 17.4% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. EBITDA rose 17.1% QoQ while PBT climbed 37%. EBITDA margin stood at 46% in Q4 FY25, a tad lower than 46.1% in Q3 FY25.

Websol Energy System reported standalone net profit of Rs 154.7 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 121 crore in the year ended March 2024. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 575.5 crore in FY25, steeply higher than Rs 25.9 crore in FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 254.6 crore in FY25 as against negative EBITDA of Rs 111.9 crore in FY24. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 194.5 crore in FY25 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 152.7 crore in FY24.

Net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 167.26 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against net cash inflow Rs 34.94 crore as on 31 March 2024. The company's net debt to equity stood at 0.22x and net debt to EBITDA was at 0.24x.

Websol Energy System was established with a vision to transform solar energy. The company operates a manufacturing facility at the Falta SEZ, West Bengal, with a fully automated 600 MW Mono PERC Solar Cell line and a 550 MW Solar Module production capacity. Websol has successfully expanded its production capabilities, with a second 600 MW Mono PERC Bifacial Solar Cell line nearing completion, set to be operational by Q1 FY26.

