Websol Energy System signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

To set up 4 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh

Websol Energy System has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

This MoU, entered into by Websol Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of Websol, is the initial stage of exploring the development of a 4 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

