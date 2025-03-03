Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32% in Jan-24 compared 9.25% in Dec-24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of February 2025. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32 per cent in January 2025 (9.25 per cent in December 2024). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.87 per cent in January 2025 from 9.88 per cent in December 2024. The bank noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs increased to 9.05 per cent in February 2025 from 9.0 per cent in January 2025. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.56 per cent in January 2025 as compared to 6.57 per cent in December 2024. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.02 per cent in January 2025 (7.0 per cent in December 2024).

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

