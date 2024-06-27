Weizmann Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd and Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2024.

Weizmann Ltd tumbled 10.19% to Rs 139.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9400 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 212.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12005 shares in the past one month.

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd lost 8.84% to Rs 513.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd slipped 7.16% to Rs 75.31. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63057 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57982 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd pared 6.98% to Rs 48.67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20633 shares in the past one month.

