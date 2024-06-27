Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 21.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, CEAT Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 June 2024.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 21.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.11% to Rs.1,986.00. Volumes stood at 49499 shares in the last session.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd registered volume of 90.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.00% to Rs.657.05. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd recorded volume of 59.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.77% to Rs.175.15. Volumes stood at 23.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 51.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.53% to Rs.1,884.00. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 7.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.27% to Rs.2,576.25. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

