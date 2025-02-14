Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 8.84 crore

Net profit of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.840 0 OPM %10.290 -PBDT0.91-0.02 LP PBT0.91-0.03 LP NP0.41-0.03 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

