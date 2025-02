Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 404.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 217.11% to Rs 14.46 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures rose 404.35% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 217.11% to Rs 14.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.464.5699.5298.6812.402.4612.402.469.281.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News