Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 361.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.29% to Rs 65.62 crore

Net profit of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 361.96% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 167.29% to Rs 65.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.6224.5517.317.5411.361.8511.361.848.501.84

