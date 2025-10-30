Welspun Corp approves acquisition of further 4.11% stake in Welspun Specialty Solutions

At board meeting held on 30 October 2025

The board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 30 October 2025 has approved the acquisition of 2,72,39,744 equity shares (4.11% equity stake) of Welspun Specialty Solutions, subsidiary company, from the Promoter Group at the market price subject to compliance of applicable laws.

Upon completion of this acquisition, the Company's equity holding in Welspun Specialty Solutions will increase from 51.06% to 55.17%.

