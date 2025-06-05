Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One spurts after client base climbs 34% YoY in May'25

Angel One spurts after client base climbs 34% YoY in May'25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Angel One added 1.24% to Rs 3,168 after the firm announced that its client base jumped 34.1% to 31.95 million in May 2025, compared with 23.83 million in May 2024.

On a sequential basis, the companys client base rose 1.5% in May 2025 from 31.48 million.

Gross client acquisition fell 43.1% to 0.50 million in May 2025 as against 0.88 million in May 2024.

Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 35,81,500 crore in May 2025, registering a 3.1% month-on-month (MoM) decline and an 18.2% year-on-year (YoY) drop. The ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 34,98,300 crore in May 2025, down 2.9% MoM and 19% YoY.

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 8,600 crore (up 22.3% MoM and 4.2% YoY), and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 74,500 crore (down 13.6% MoM and up 47.2% YoY) in May 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 174.52 crore on a 22.1% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,056.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

