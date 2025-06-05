Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp spurts on bagging export order

Welspun Corp spurts on bagging export order

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Welspun Corp jumped 4.24% to Rs 950.05 after the company bagged a repeat export order for 50 km of LSAW pipes and bends for a key offshore project in the Middle East.

Since May 7, Welspun Corp has secured additional orders worth about Rs 450 crore for its India facility, to be executed in FY26 & FY27.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.

Welspun Corp's consolidated net profit surged 160.72% to Rs 698.31 crore while net sales declined 12.02% to Rs 3924.97 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sansera Engineering gains on Rs 160-cr Airbus Defence contract

Newgen Software gains after securing $2.5 million international order for digital solutions

Dr Reddys Lab gains on global biosimilar deal with Alvotech

GRSE signs MoI and MoUs with three global companies

CESC's arm signs 1 GW wind energy deal with Envision Energy

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story