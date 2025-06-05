Welspun Corp spurts on bagging export order

Welspun Corp jumped 4.24% to Rs 950.05 after the company bagged a repeat export order for 50 km of LSAW pipes and bends for a key offshore project in the Middle East.

Since May 7, Welspun Corp has secured additional orders worth about Rs 450 crore for its India facility, to be executed in FY26 & FY27.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.