Welspun Corp Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 567.45, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 190.11% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 567.45, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 4.9% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7874.8, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News