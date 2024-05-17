Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd soars 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd soars 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 607.3, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 159.03% in last one year as compared to a 23.96% jump in NIFTY and a 70.64% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 607.3, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22474.35. The Sensex is at 73945.21, up 0.38%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 12.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9405.4, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

