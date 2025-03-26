Welspun Ent arm secures Rs 328-cr order from BMC

Welspun Enterprises informed that its material subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL), along with its joint venture with Aaradhyaa & Co (WMEL-ANC JV), has bagged an order worth Rs 328.12 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The project involves the upgradation of the Haji Ali Storm Water Pumping Station in G/S Ward, Mumbai. The scope of work includes the supply, delivery, erection, and commissioning of mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and automation systems, along with the repair of civil works. The project will also include comprehensive operation and maintenance of the pumping station.

The execution period is set for 18 months, starting from 1 October 2025 (excluding the monsoon seasons), followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) phase.

WMELs share of the contract value amounts to Rs 208.55 crore, which is 75% of the total contract value. This includes Rs 93.59 crore for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phase and Rs 114.96 crore for the O&M phase.

With this new contract, WMELs outstanding order book has increased to ₹2,915.42 crore. This contract marks one of the largest projects secured by WMEL in the pumping station segment and follows a recent February 2025 contract for the design and construction of the Mogra Storm Water Pumping Station in Mumbais K/W Ward.

Saurin Patel, managing director of WMEL, stated, The Haji Ali Storm Water Pumping Station is a critical infrastructure project designed to provide significant relief to flood-prone areas in South and Central Mumbai while strengthening the citys drainage system. This new order reaffirms WMELs commitment to sustainable water management solutions and highlights our continued growth and expertise in urban infrastructure development.

The official announcement was made on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, after market hours.

Welspun Enterprises is engaged in the civil construction contract. They are offering various types of works, such as mass housing and township, multi-storied buildings, industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals and water-retaining structures.

The companys consolidated net profit shed marginally to Rs 71.49 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 71.55 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 22.7% YoY to Rs 866.87 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip rose 0.82% to Rs 512.05 on the BSE.

