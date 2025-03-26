Ultracab soars after bagging cable supply contract from Adani Electricity Mumbai

Ultracab (India) added 2.25% to Rs 11.27 after the company announced that it has received a significant contract worth Rs 9.70 crore from Adani Electricity Mumbai for the supply of LT PVC cables.

The value of the contract is Rs 9,70,42,144 for supplying LT PVC cables of various sizes, and it will be completed on or before March 2026.

As of 26 March 2025, the company's market capitalization was at Rs 137.59 crore.

Ultracab (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing electric wires and cables; the plant is located in Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat), India.

The company's net profit rose 64.63% to Rs 2.70 crore on a 159.59% increase in sales to Rs 57.24 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24.

