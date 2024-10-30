Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.11% to Rs 788.51 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 5.67% to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 788.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 645.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.788.51645.7312.7312.78115.51102.80101.5296.9458.5162.03

