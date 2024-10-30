Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.11% to Rs 788.51 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 5.67% to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 788.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 645.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales788.51645.73 22 OPM %12.7312.78 -PBDT115.51102.80 12 PBT101.5296.94 5 NP58.5162.03 -6
