Net loss of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.27% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.01% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

