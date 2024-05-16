Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Superstructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Superstructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 112.29% to Rs 17.79 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.29% to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.09% to Rs 22.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.21% to Rs 112.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.798.38 112 112.4074.83 50 OPM %-2.876.09 -17.7925.99 - PBDT0.68-1.44 LP 24.8118.81 32 PBT0.59-1.54 LP 24.4218.42 33 NP0.03-1.52 LP 22.9218.47 24

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

