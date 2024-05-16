GTL standalone net profit rises 716.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.80% to Rs 65.69 croreNet profit of GTL rose 716.06% to Rs 136.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.80% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 268.47% to Rs 210.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 201.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
