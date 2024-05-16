Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTL standalone net profit rises 716.06% in the March 2024 quarter

GTL standalone net profit rises 716.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 39.80% to Rs 65.69 crore

Net profit of GTL rose 716.06% to Rs 136.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.80% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.47% to Rs 210.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 201.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales65.6946.99 40 201.92186.41 8 OPM %52.9932.88 -29.93-10.12 - PBDT28.8117.77 62 42.84-38.92 LP PBT26.9716.69 62 37.61-43.22 LP NP136.2016.69 716 210.8057.21 268

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

