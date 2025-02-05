Symphony slumps as on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Symphony dropped 8.42% to Rs 1,307.45 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 10 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 41 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations declined 2.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 242 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 28 crore in the December 2024 quarter, down 44% YoY. The exceptional loss for the quarter stood at Rs 46 crore.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 18 crore during the quarter, compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 50 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

For Q3 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 35 crore, down 15% from Rs 42 crore recorded in the same quarter previous fiscal. EBITDA margin reduced by 220 bps to 14.7% in the third quarter of FY25.

Further, the board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY25 and it shall be paid to the shareholders on or before February 28, 2025.

Symphony are engaged in the field of residential, commercial and industrial air cooling and other appliances both in the domestic and international markets

