Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 384.78 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 18.09% to Rs 74.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 384.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.384.78320.8327.0127.18118.1198.5798.4683.0474.0462.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp