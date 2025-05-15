Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wendt India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2025.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2025.

Wendt India Ltd tumbled 14.21% to Rs 8980.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70 shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 41.33. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 880 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd lost 7.99% to Rs 269.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4484 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd slipped 7.56% to Rs 89.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30242 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd fell 7.45% to Rs 37. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34185 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7137 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Renuka Sugars gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 92 crore in Q4

Volumes jump at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Zuari Agro drops after Q4 PAT slumps 74% YoY to Rs 20 cr

Sensex surges 1,356 pts; Nifty breaches 25K; auto shares gear up

SC to hear interim relief pleas on Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on May 20

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story