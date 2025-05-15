Volumes jump at eClerx Services Ltd counter

eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 13.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37640 shares

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 May 2025.

eClerx Services Ltd witnessed volume of 13.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37640 shares. The stock increased 12.80% to Rs.3,100.50. Volumes stood at 45877 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd witnessed volume of 60.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.99% to Rs.852.75. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd recorded volume of 68.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.85% to Rs.622.95. Volumes stood at 5.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd registered volume of 40.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.19% to Rs.2,097.50. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd saw volume of 63.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.40 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.11% to Rs.679.15. Volumes stood at 22.2 lakh shares in the last session.

