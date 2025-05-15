SC to hear interim relief pleas on Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on May 20

The matter was previously heard by a bench led by former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on May 13. It has now been transferred to the current bench. On April 25, the Ministry of Minority Affairs filed a preliminary affidavit defending the amended Act, emphasizing its constitutional validity and opposing any blanket stay.
The Act, effective from April 5, has drawn criticism over concerns of religious representation and property classification. The Centre, opposing any stay, submitted a detailed affidavit defending the law, warning against judicial overreach and alleging misinformation around the amendments, while also highlighting a sharp rise in waqf property listings since 2013.
