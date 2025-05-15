Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SC to hear interim relief pleas on Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on May 20

SC to hear interim relief pleas on Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on May 20

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for May 20 to consider interim relief in petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, while clarifying that it will not entertain pleas seeking a stay on the original 1995 Waqf law. The bench, led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, will assess three contentious issues: waqf by user, inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Councils and Boards, and identification of government land as waqf.

The matter was previously heard by a bench led by former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on May 13. It has now been transferred to the current bench. On April 25, the Ministry of Minority Affairs filed a preliminary affidavit defending the amended Act, emphasizing its constitutional validity and opposing any blanket stay.

The Act, effective from April 5, has drawn criticism over concerns of religious representation and property classification. The Centre, opposing any stay, submitted a detailed affidavit defending the law, warning against judicial overreach and alleging misinformation around the amendments, while also highlighting a sharp rise in waqf property listings since 2013.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

