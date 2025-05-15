Sensex surges 1,356 pts; Nifty breaches 25K; auto shares gear up

The key equity indices witnessed major gains in afternoon trade, aided by easing inflation and positive cues from U.S.-China trade developments. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Auto shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. The market was volatile due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 1,355.84 points or 1.67% to 82,686.40. The Nifty 50 index added 410.40 points or 1.65% to 25,084.70.

The broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.87%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,598 shares rose and 1,304 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.55% to 17.32.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 2.08% to 23,841.90. The index rose 0.82% in the past trading session.

Hero MotoCorp (up 5.67%), Tata Motors (up 3.66%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.22%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.22%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.98%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.86%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.69%), Eicher Motors (up 1.31%), Bosch (up 1.05%) and Ashok Leyland (up 1.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 1.12%), Balkrishna Industries (down 0.67%) and Exide Industries (down 0.14%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.344, compared with the previous close of 6.337.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.6100, compared with its close of 85.3250 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 June 2025 settlement shed 0.56% to Rs 91,740.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.33% to 100.74.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.38% to 4.511.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement shed 2.21 cents or 3.34% to $63.88 a barrel.

