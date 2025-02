WEP Solutions standalone net profit declines 18.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.45% to Rs 15.89 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions declined 18.63% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.45% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.8918.1522.8419.063.523.461.161.420.831.02

