Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.200 0 OPM %-250.000 -PBDT-0.500.04 PL PBT-0.500.04 PL NP-0.500.03 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

