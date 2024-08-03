WEP Solutions standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 14.76 croreNet profit of WEP Solutions rose 27.78% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.7615.80 -7 OPM %24.6620.38 -PBDT3.783.41 11 PBT1.601.25 28 NP1.150.90 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News