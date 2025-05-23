West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 63.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 1041.29 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 63.28% to Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 1041.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.04% to Rs 311.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 692.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 4062.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4447.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

