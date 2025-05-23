Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 63.28% in the March 2025 quarter

West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 63.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 1041.29 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 63.28% to Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 1041.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1070.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.04% to Rs 311.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 692.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 4062.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4447.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1041.291070.10 -3 4062.294447.68 -9 OPM %7.7515.85 -11.8424.55 - PBDT112.69222.58 -49 653.401238.39 -47 PBT56.06173.58 -68 443.531053.29 -58 NP43.99119.79 -63 311.15692.01 -55

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

