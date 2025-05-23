Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 29.51 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) declined 8.66% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 29.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.21% to Rs 10.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 105.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
