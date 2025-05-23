Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 8.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 29.51 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) declined 8.66% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 29.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.21% to Rs 10.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 105.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.5127.29 8 105.6896.17 10 OPM %27.0831.59 -24.4120.33 - PBDT6.777.26 -7 20.0715.78 27 PBT5.015.23 -4 13.429.33 44 NP4.434.85 -9 10.577.18 47

