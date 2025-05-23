Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 32.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 32.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 14636.95 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 32.42% to Rs 1130.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 14636.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13498.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.10% to Rs 3106.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2483.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 48341.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45517.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14636.9513498.11 8 48341.7645517.26 6 OPM %20.4319.02 -19.0517.26 - PBDT2071.271814.79 14 5667.585117.58 11 PBT1731.471581.92 9 4580.934190.29 9 NP1130.09853.41 32 3106.802483.52 25

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

