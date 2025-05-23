Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 32.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 14636.95 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 32.42% to Rs 1130.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 14636.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13498.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.10% to Rs 3106.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2483.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 48341.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45517.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14636.9513498.1148341.7645517.2620.4319.0219.0517.262071.271814.795667.585117.581731.471581.924580.934190.291130.09853.413106.802483.52

