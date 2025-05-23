Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.67% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 56.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.02% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.941.205.065.60-4.2622.5022.5328.570.330.582.793.190.290.532.632.990.210.482.102.36

