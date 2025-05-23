Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Clothing reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

VIP Clothing reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Sales rise 100.46% to Rs 64.91 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.46% to Rs 64.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.25% to Rs 236.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.9132.38 100 236.89183.28 29 OPM %8.86-24.18 -7.03-2.59 - PBDT4.05-10.24 LP 9.97-13.41 LP PBT3.20-10.94 LP 7.03-16.13 LP NP2.42-7.40 LP 5.46-12.65 LP

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

