Western Conglomerate standalone net profit declines 20.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Western Conglomerate declined 20.51% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.6510.4414.7213.511.421.411.421.410.931.17

